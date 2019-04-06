LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Says he Plans to Annex Settlements in West Bank

In an interview to Israeli Channel 12 News, Netanyahu was asked why he hadn't extended Israeli sovereignty to large West Bank settlements, as it has done in East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, other territory seized in a 1967 war.

Reuters

Updated:April 6, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
File photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Reuters)
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he would annex settlements in the occupied West Bank if he wins another term in office in an election on Tuesday.

"You are asking whether we are moving on to the next stage - the answer is yes, we will move to the next stage. I am going to extend (Israeli) sovereignty," he said.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
