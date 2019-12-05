Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Lawyer to Be Charged with Money-laundering, Says Justice Ministry
The case in which Netanyahu's lawyer will be charged involves Germany's sale of military submarines and other Thyssenkrupp-designed vessels for a total sum of around two billion dollars.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP/PTI)
Jerusalem: Israel's attorney general on Thursday said he intends to charge the personal lawyer of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with money-laundering in the state's purchase of submarines from German firm Thyssenkrupp.
The justice ministry said charges were also expected against a businessman who represented the firm in Israel and against a former head of the Israeli navy.
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit last month announced charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust against Netanyahu in three different corruption cases, nicknamed cases 1,000, 2,000 and 4,000.
On Thursday he announced his intention to indict on case 3,000, which involved Germany's sale of military submarines and other Thyssenkrupp designed vessels for a total sum of around two billion dollars.
The ministry statement announced indictments against Netayahu's personal lawyer David Shimron, Thyssenkrupp's local agent Michael Ganor and former head of the navy Eliezer Marom, among others.
The Israeli police announced in November 2018 it had enough evidence to charge a number of suspects, including Shimron, who is also Netanyahu's cousin.
The premier had been questioned over the case but no charges were brought.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former Mumbai Cricketer Robin Morris Arrested Over Alleged Kidnapping: Report
- This 'Marine Cemetery' in Kerala is Dedicated to Aquatic Life Killed By Plastic Pollution
- 'Wanderlust', 'Woke' and 'Travel' Are the Most Commonly Used Words on Tinder India
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No