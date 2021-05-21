world

Israeli Police, Palestinians in Fresh Clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Compound

Israeli security forces and Palestinian Muslim worshippers clash in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 21. (Image: AFP)

Israeli security forces and Palestinian Muslim worshippers clash in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 21. (Image: AFP)

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers were targeted by Palestinians who threw stones and had begun "riot" suppressing measures.

Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, in the latest unrest at the sensitive religious site, AFP journalists and police said.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers were targeted by Palestinians who threw stones and had begun “riot" suppressing measures.

AFP reporters said fierce clashes were ongoing at the site between police and Palestinians.

first published:May 21, 2021, 17:31 IST