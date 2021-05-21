Israeli Police, Palestinians in Fresh Clashes at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Compound

Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, in the latest unrest at the sensitive religious site, AFP journalists and police said.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers were targeted by Palestinians who threw stones and had begun “riot" suppressing measures.

AFP reporters said fierce clashes were ongoing at the site between police and Palestinians.

