WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Israeli President Apologises for Dining With Daughter Amid Ban Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (REUTERS/Michele Tantussi)

Rivlin, 80, hosted his daughter at the presidential residence in Jerusalem for the traditional Passover dinner on Wednesday evening.

  • IANS Jerusalem
  • Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Share this:

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has apologised for having the Jewish Passover holiday dinner "Seder" with his daughter despite the government's ban on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I apologise. Since my wife passed away, my children help me a lot in my personal affairs, and in work matters as contacts during holidays and weekends, when my office is not staffed," Xinhua news agency quoted Rivlin as saying in his statement on Friday.

Rivlin, 80, hosted his daughter at the presidential residence in Jerusalem for the traditional Passover dinner on Wednesday evening.

The government had only allowed the people to have the traditional meal at home without any one else visiting.

Israel has recorded a total of 10,408 confirmed coronavirus cases with 95 deaths.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,221,368

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,700,770

    +1,935

  • Cured/Discharged

    376,615

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,787

    +103
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres