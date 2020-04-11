Israeli President Apologises for Dining With Daughter Amid Ban Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has apologised for having the Jewish Passover holiday dinner "Seder" with his daughter despite the government's ban on social gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I apologise. Since my wife passed away, my children help me a lot in my personal affairs, and in work matters as contacts during holidays and weekends, when my office is not staffed," Xinhua news agency quoted Rivlin as saying in his statement on Friday.

Rivlin, 80, hosted his daughter at the presidential residence in Jerusalem for the traditional Passover dinner on Wednesday evening.

The government had only allowed the people to have the traditional meal at home without any one else visiting.

Israel has recorded a total of 10,408 confirmed coronavirus cases with 95 deaths.