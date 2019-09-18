Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Cancels UN Visit over Post-poll 'Political Context'

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, suffered one of the biggest defeats of his political career after the previous poll.

AFP

Updated:September 18, 2019, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Cancels UN Visit over Post-poll 'Political Context'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled his planned visit to the United Nations General Assembly due to the "political context" in Israel, sources in his office told AFP Wednesday.

Initial results from Tuesday's general election show Netanyahu's Likud party tied with the Blue and White alliance of his main challenger, former army chief Benny Gantz.

According to Israeli media, with more than 90 percent of ballots counted, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud had 31 seats, while Gantz's Blue and White took 32 places in Israel's 120-member parliament.

If the results hold, it will be a major setback for Netanyahu, who hoped to form a right-wing coalition similar to his current administration as he faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead.

The election was Israel's second in five months, and President Reuven Rivlin, who must appoint someone to form the next government, has stressed the "need to avoid a third".

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, suffered one of the biggest defeats of his political career after the previous poll.

Likud and its right-wing and religious allies won a majority, but he failed to form a coalition and opted for a second election rather than risk Rivlin picking someone else to try.

Netanyahu had been due to meet US President Donald Trump on the fringes of the General Assembly next week.

Trump said Saturday that he Netanyahu were to discuss the possibility of moving forward on a "mutual defence" treaty between the allies.

Netanyahu went further. "I look forward to our meeting at the UN to advance a historic defence treaty between the United States and Israel," he said.

Netanyahu has in the past used speeches at the podium to accuse arch-foe Iran of working secretly to develop nuclear arms and denounce its support for militant groups against Israel.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram