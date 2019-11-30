Take the pledge to vote

Israeli Warplane Strikes Hamas Position in Gaza after Rocket Fired: Army

It was the third rocket to be fired from the Palestinian territory at Israel in as many days and came two weeks after a deadly flare-up between Islamic Jihad and Israel.

AFP

Updated:November 30, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
File image of rockets being fired from Gaza towards Israel. (Image: Reuters)

Jerusalem: An Israeli warplane attacked a Hamas position in the Islamist-run Gaza Strip on Friday after a rocket was fired from the enclave at the Jewish state, a military statement said.

It was the third rocket to be fired from the Palestinian territory at Israel in as many days and came two weeks after a deadly flare-up between Islamic Jihad and Israel.

"Earlier tonight, a rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. In response... an IDF aircraft targeted a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip," the army said.

On November 12, Israel assassinated a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the Gaza Strip, sparking a two-day flare-up which killed 36 Palestinians. No Israelis died.

Islamic Jihad fired around 450 rockets at Israel, many of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, and until this month's escalation, Israel had held the movement responsible for all rocket fire coming from the territory.

Israel has fought three wars with Hamas and allied armed groups in Gaza since 2008.

