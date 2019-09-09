Israel's Netanyahu Calls British PM Boris 'Yeltsin', His Cabinet Corrects Him
An official video of the meeting released hours later suddenly cuts away from Netanyahu at the moment he says Yeltsin — instead he's heard saying 'Boris Johnson.'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo: AP)
Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has released a video that clumsily tries to edit out a gaffe where he calls the British prime minister the wrong name.
Netanyahu misspoke at Sunday's weekly Cabinet meeting, referring to his British counterpart Boris Johnson as Boris Yeltsin, the former Russian president who died in 2007. Cabinet ministers immediately corrected his error.
But an official video of the meeting released hours later suddenly cuts away from Netanyahu at the moment he says Yeltsin — instead he's heard saying "Boris Johnson."
The gaffe comes as Netanyahu fights for his survival ahead of next week's re-do election. His campaign has branded the long-serving leader as a veteran statesman with close relations with world leaders.
The two premiers met Thursday during Netanyahu's snap trip to London.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Transporting PM to Rescuing Lives, IAF Helicopters Do It All – Here’s a look
- Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot
- Online Shopping Will Be Better Once Amazon, Flipkart & Others Get New Guidelines?
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared