1-min read

It Was Violent, Vicious: Trump Says He Doesn't Want to Hear 'Suffering' Khashoggi Tape

'Because it's a suffering tape. It's a terrible tape,' he said in an interview with 'Fox News Sunday' that was conducted on Friday.

AFP

Updated:November 18, 2018, 8:22 PM IST
US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump said he has been fully briefed on an audio recording of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder but does not want to listen to it himself.

"Because it's a suffering tape. It's a terrible tape," he said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" that was conducted on Friday.

"It was very violent, very vicious and terrible."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
