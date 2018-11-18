English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It Was Violent, Vicious: Trump Says He Doesn't Want to Hear 'Suffering' Khashoggi Tape
'Because it's a suffering tape. It's a terrible tape,' he said in an interview with 'Fox News Sunday' that was conducted on Friday.
US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: US President Donald Trump said he has been fully briefed on an audio recording of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's murder but does not want to listen to it himself.
"Because it's a suffering tape. It's a terrible tape," he said in an interview with "Fox News Sunday" that was conducted on Friday.
"It was very violent, very vicious and terrible."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
