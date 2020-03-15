English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Italian Architect of Barcelona Stadium Vittorio Gregotti Dies of Coronavirus at 92

Representative photo. (Reuters)

Vittorio Gregotti died of pneumonia after being hospitalised in Milan having contracted COVID-19. His wife, Mariana Mazza, is also undergoing treatment at the same Milan hospital.

  • AFP Rome
  • Last Updated: March 15, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
Vittorio Gregotti, an Italian architect who designed the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics stadium, died on Sunday at the age of 92 after catching the novel coronavirus, Italian media said.

Gregotti died of pneumonia after being hospitalised in Milan having contracted COVID-19, the AGI news agency and the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

He also designed the Arcimboldi Opera Theatre in Milan, a futuristic structure built to allow the opera season to continue while the La Scala underwent renovation in 2002-2004.

Paying tribute, fellow Italian architect Stefano Boeri called Gregotti a "master of international architecture" who "created the story of our culture".

"What a great sadness," he wrote on Facebook.

Gregotti's wife Mariana Mazza has been hospitalised at the same Milan hospital, Corriere della Sera said, without providing details on why.

