Italian Prime Minister Confirms To Cabinet That He Is Resigning: Government Source

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed to his cabinet on Tuesday that he will shortly hand in his resignation to the head of state, a government source said.

Conte hopes President Sergio Mattarella will give him a mandate to form a new government with broader backing in parliament, political sources have said.

Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit in a row over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor