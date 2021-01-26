News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Italian Prime Minister Confirms To Cabinet That He Is Resigning: Government Source
1-MIN READ

Italian Prime Minister Confirms To Cabinet That He Is Resigning: Government Source

Italian Prime Minister Confirms To Cabinet That He Is Resigning: Government Source

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed to his cabinet on Tuesday that he will shortly hand in his resignation to the head of state, a government source said.

ROME: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed to his cabinet on Tuesday that he will shortly hand in his resignation to the head of state, a government source said.

Conte hopes President Sergio Mattarella will give him a mandate to form a new government with broader backing in parliament, political sources have said.

Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit in a row over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...