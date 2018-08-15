English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Italy Bridge Collapse Ignites National Anger as Death Toll Climbs to 37
The 50-year-old bridge, part of a toll motorway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, collapsed during torrential rain on Tuesday, sending dozens of vehicles crashing onto a riverbed, a railway and two warehouses.
A general view the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy. (Image: Reuters)
Genoa, Italy: Rescue workers combed through the rubble of Italy's bridge collapse on Wednesday as the death toll climbed to 37 and the government blamed the bridge's private owner, demanding resignations and moving to strip its toll concession.
The 50-year-old bridge, part of a toll motorway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, collapsed during torrential rain on Tuesday, sending dozens of vehicles crashing onto a riverbed, a railway and two warehouses.
As cranes moved in to shift truck-sized chunks of broken concrete, hundreds of firefighters searched for survivors, while public shock and grief turned to anger over the state of the 1.2 km-long bridge, completed in 1967 and overhauled two years ago.
The condition of the bridge, and its ability to sustain large increases in both the intensity and weight of traffic over the years, have been a focus of public debate since Tuesday's collapse, when an 80-metre span gave way at lunchtime as cars packed with holidaymakers as well as trucks streamed across it.
Italy's transport minister said on Wednesday he had begun a process to fire the bridge's concession-holder, Italian motorway firm Autostrade, a unit of Atlantia group, and he demanded top Autostrade managers resign.
"Autostrade per l'Italia was not able to fulfill its obligations under the contract regulating management of this infrastructure," Danilo Toninelli said on RAI 1 state TV, adding that he would also seek to levy heavy fines against the company.
"I have given mandate to my ministry to start all proceedings to apply the agreement, that is to revoke the concession from these companies and seek significant sanctions which can reach up to 150 million euros based on the terms of the contract."
Atlantia and Autostrade did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Morandi Bridge, named after the engineer who designed it, forms part of the A10 motorway run by Autostrade. The 55-km (34 mile) stretch of the A10 accounts for around 1.7 percent of total network traffic for Italy's biggest toll road operator, according to one analyst's estimate.
"The top management of Autostrade per l'Italia must step down first of all," Toninelli said in a Facebook post.
He also said the government would carry out nationwide structural inspections of ageing bridges and tunnels across the country with a view to launching a programme of remedial works if required.
Within hours of the disaster, the anti-establishment government that took office in June said the collapse showed Italy needed to spend more on its dilapidated infrastructure, ignoring EU budget constraints if necessary.
"We should ask ourselves whether respecting these limits is more important than the safety of Italian citizens. Obviously for me, it is not," said Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, head of the right-wing League, part of the ruling coalition.
Genoa police put the death toll on Wednesday at 37, with 16 injured.
