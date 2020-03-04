English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Italy Closes Schools, Universities Until March 15 to Combat Spread of Coronavirus: Official

A man wearing a protective face mask to prevent contracting the coronavirus walks past the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, March 4, 2020. (Image: REUTERS)

The government decision was announced moments after health officials said the death toll from COVID-19 had jumped to 107 and the number of cases had passed 3,000.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 11:20 PM IST
Rome: Italy on Wednesday closed all schools and universities until March 15 to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

