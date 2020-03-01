English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Italy Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1,000, Death Toll at 29

Coronavirus in Italy (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The number of cases has reached 1,128 since the start of the epidemic a week ago, up from 888 on Friday. Around half those tested show few to no symptoms, the Italian health authorities said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 1, 2020, 12:03 AM IST
The number of cases of the new coronavirus in Italy has exceeded 1,000, the health ministry said Saturday, with the death toll rising by eight to 29 in the past 24 hours.

Official figures said 105 people were receiving intensive care hospital treatment as of Saturday.

Eighty of the most serious cases are in the northern Lombardi region. All the deaths have been recorded in three northern regions, the health ministry's figures showed.

A total of 1,049 people remained infected on Saturday, the figures showed.

