WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Italy Coronavirus Deaths Rise by 756, Lifting Total Toll to 10,779

People attend a mass from their balconies as it's led by priests on the roof of the Santa Maria della Salute church, as Italy struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, Italy March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

People attend a mass from their balconies as it's led by priests on the roof of the Santa Maria della Salute church, as Italy struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, Italy March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Italy's largest daily toll was registered on Friday, when 919 people died. There were 889 deaths on Saturday.

  • Reuters Rome
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 10:45 PM IST
Share this:

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy climbed by 756 to 10,779, the Civil Protection Agency said on Sunday, the second successive fall in the daily rate.

The number of fatalities, by far the highest of any country in the world, account for more than a third of all deaths from the infectious virus worldwide.

Italy's largest daily toll was registered on Friday, when 919 people died. There were 889 deaths on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Italy rose on Sunday to 97,689 from a previous 92,472, the lowest daily rise in new cases since Wednesday.

Of those infected nationwide, 13,030 had fully recovered on Sunday, compared to 12,384 the day before. There were 3,906 people in intensive care, up from the previous 3,856.

Lombardy, the hardest hit Italian region, reported a rise in deaths of around 416 on Sunday.

More than 662,700 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus across the world and 30,751 have died, according to a Reuters tall

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story