Italy Expects To Get Initial 3.4 Million Shots Of COVID Vaccine In January - Government Source

MILAN: Italy will receive an initial 3.4 million shots of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, probably in January, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The country will be allocated some 13.6% of the first 200 million doses made available to Europe, the source said.

On Monday, Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, in a major victory in the fight against the global pandemic.

Italy is one of Europe’s worst-hit countries with over 960,000 cases to date.

