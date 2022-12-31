Italy, France, Spain, UK Impose Covid Tests on All Arrivals from China as Cases Surge

Several European countries, including France and Spain on Friday, have brought back mandatory Covid-19 tests at their airports following Beijing’s rollback of anti-Covid measures. Italy was the first country to ask arrivals from China to present a negative RT-PCR test result.

Spain, however, made an exception for those passengers who can prove they have been fully vaccinated. European nations are now closely monitoring new Covid-19 variants from China.

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after deliberations with cabinet ministers also announced that all incoming arrivals from China will have to show a negative RT-PCR test result. The Sunak government also asked airlines to check that passengers from China have a negative Covid test before departure.

The UK will start testing all arrivals starting January 5 and the UK Health Security Agency will also initiate surveillance from January 8.

Following the rise in cases, the UK, US, Spain, France, Italy, Israel and India have imposed some restrictions on incoming passengers from China. All of these nations are demanding a negative RT-PCR test from passengers on arrival and some nations, including India, are conducting random Covid-19 tests and sending those samples for genome sequencing in order to scan for new variants.

China’s neighbours Taiwan and South Korea have also imposed new restrictions following the surge in cases in China.

China has termed the announcements and the testing requirements ‘discriminatory’ in nature and said the moves were also ‘political’.

France and Spain are urging the 27-member states to scale up vigilance.

The European Commission’s health policy chief Stella Kyriakides urged officials of the EU member-states to scale up genome sequencing and test wastewater samples, even from airports, in order to check the rise of any new variant.

She said these measures are necessary since there is a lack of reliable epidemiological and testing data for China.

Germany on the other hand is yet to impose new rules on incoming arrivals from China. German health minister Karl Lauterbach said it is not yet necessary to bring back mandatory testing for travellers coming into the borderless Schengen area from China via Germany, the Guardian said in a report.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Covid testing for all arrivals in China should be done at a European level in order to effectively scan for new variants.

David Davis, a former UK cabinet minister, also urged the UK government to conduct Covid tests on all arrivals from China.

