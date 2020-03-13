Italy Hits One-day Record With 250 New Coronavirus Deaths

A worker sanitises Ponte della Paglia bridge on St. Mark's square as a measure to fight against the coronavirus contagion in Venice, Italy. (Image: Reuters)
- AFP Rome
- Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Italy on Friday recorded its highest one-day death toll yet from cases of the new coronavirus, according to official data.
There were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall, a rise of 2,547 since Thursday evening.