At Least 22 Dead as Italy Motorway Bridge Collapses Over Genoa in Heavy Rains

A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday over the northern Italian port city of Genoa, killing at least 22 people in what the country's transport minister said was an "an immense tragedy".The local fire brigade said the bridge collapsed at around 11:30 a.m. (0930 GMT) during torrential rainfall. Television showed images of the collapsed section of the bridge, built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s.Italian Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi said in a television interview that 22 people have died and the toll will rise."It's not acceptable that such an important bridge... was not built to avoid this kind of collapse," Rixi said. "The central section came down."An ambulance official told Reuters the service could only confirm two injured people so far, "but we suppose there are unfortunately a lot of dead."Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016. The highway operator said work to shore up the foundation of the bridge was being carried out at the time of the collapse, adding that the bridge was constantly monitored.The elevated road crumbled over a river, railroad tracks and buildings. The highway is a major artery to the Italian Riviera and to France's southern coast. Train services around Genoa have been halted.A witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".Shares in Atlantia, the toll road operator which runs the motorway, were suspended after falling 6.3 percent after news of the collapse.