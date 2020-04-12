WORLD

Italy Reports Lowest 24-Hour Coronavirus Toll in Over 3 weeks as Deaths Near 20,000

A medical worker in a protective suit is seen at the San Filippo Neri hospital, where patients suffering from the coronoavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Rome, Italy. (Image: REUTERS)

The 431 new deaths reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 19. Italy's death total now stands at 19,899, officially second behind the United States.

  • AFP Rome
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
Italy on Sunday reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than three weeks, confirming trends showing that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe's worst-hit nation had peaked.

The number of people currently showing COVID-19 symptoms is still growing, officially rising to 102,253, but the number of people receiving emergency care is dropping, the data showed.

The number of people in non-critical hospital care is also down.

"The pressure on our hospitals continues to ease," civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

