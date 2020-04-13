WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Italy Reports Lowest Coronavirus Death Toll in Over Three Weeks

Medical staff members sport the words

Medical staff members sport the words "Ce la faremo" ("We'll make it") written on their gloves in the intensive care unit at the Circolo hospital in Varese, Italy on April 9, 2020. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Italy reported 431 new deaths with their coronavirus death toll now standing at 19,899.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 8:39 AM IST
Share this:

Rome: Italy on Sunday reported its lowest coronavirus death toll in more than three weeks, confirming trends showing that the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe's worst-hit nation had peaked.

The 431 new deaths reported by the civil protection service were the lowest since March 19. Italy's death total now stands at 19,899, officially second behind the United States.

The number of people currently showing COVID-19 symptoms is still growing, officially rising to 102,253, but the number of people receiving emergency care is dropping, the data showed.

The number of people in non-critical hospital care is also down.

"The pressure on our hospitals continues to ease," civil protection service chief Angelo Borrelli told reporters.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,987

    +578*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,152

    +705*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    856

    +92*  

  • Total DEATHS

    308

    +35*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,315,412

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,853,357

    +1,132

  • Cured/Discharged

    423,348

     

  • Total DEATHS

    114,253

    +59
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres