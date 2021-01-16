Italy Suspends Flights From Brazil In Response To New Coronavirus Strain

MILAN: Italy is suspending flights from Brazil, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Saturday, in response to a new coronavirus strain.

Anyone who has transited Brazil in the last 14 days is also prohibited from entering Italy, he said on Facebook, while people arriving in Italy from Brazil will be required to take a test for the virus.

“It is critical for our scientists to study the new strain. In the meantime, we are taking a very cautious approach”, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor