1-MIN READ

Italy's Berlusconi Has Early Stage Double Pneumonia - ANSA

Italy's Berlusconi Has Early Stage Double Pneumonia - ANSA

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has been diagnosed with the early stages of double pneumonia, ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has been diagnosed with the early stages of double pneumonia, ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

Double, or bilateral, pneumonia affects both lungs and can make breathing difficult. It has been seen in many cases of patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

Berlusconi, 83, went to hospital in Milan “as a precaution” on Thursday night, two days after testing positive for the coronavirus, but his condition is not serious, his Forza Italia party said on Friday. [nL8N2G118G]

  • First Published: September 4, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
