Items Seized from Premises Linked to Malaysia Ex-PM Worth up to $273 Million: Police

"The total cost of all the items, the retail price, will be touching 910 (million) to 1.1 billion ringgit," Amar Singh, the police's head of commercial crime, told a press conference.

AFP

Updated:June 27, 2018, 9:32 AM IST
A file image of Ex Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. (Photo: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur: Items seized from six premises linked to ousted Malaysian leader Najib Razak, including cash, a vast stash of jewellery and luxury handbags, are worth up to $273 million, police said on Wednesday.

"The total cost of all the items, the retail price, will be touching 910 (million) to 1.1 billion ringgit," Amar Singh, the police's head of commercial crime, told a press conference. That is equivalent to $225 million to $273 million.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
