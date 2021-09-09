'It’s a Big Day For Us': Taliban Deliberating on Inaugurating New Afghanistan Govt on 9/11

The Taliban-appointed interim government of Afghanistan, which was announced on September 7, could be inaugurated on September 9 – the 20th anniversary of terrorist attacks in the US that waged global war against al-Qaeda.

Deliberations have already begun and the final call will be taken in a couple of days, according to sources.

“We have concerned about the way we are treated by the US State Department. It’s not that we want to embarrass the USA but for us also it’s a big day. We also feel embarrassed when our interior minister is in their sanction list,” a Taliban source was quoted as saying.

Earlier, a mural at the former US embassy in Kabul was covered with a huge painting of the Taliban flag.

According to reports, the Taliban have invited China, Russia, Iran, Turkey and Qatar for the inaugural ceremony in order to pave way for Afghanistan’s new foreign policy.

Meanwhile, the Taliban want members of the Haqqani Network, which has emerged as the most powerful group in the new extremist government in Afghanistan, to be cleared from US sanctions list, sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

The Taliban said the new US position on the blacklist is a violation of the Doha Agreement and made it clear that Pantagon’s position on Islamic Emirate’s cabinet and Haqqani network’s family members not is acceptable.

The all-male cabinet is led by the group’s co-founder, Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, who is also on the UN sanctions list. Interior minister Sirajuddin Haqqani is FBI-wanted leader of Haqqani network, viewed as one of the most dangerous militant factions in Afghanistan.

When the Taliban announced their new hardline interim government on Tuesday, four from the Haqqani Network were nominated as cabinet members. According to reports, at least five members of the new cabinet are said to be on the UN sanctions list.

