English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's A Boy! Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Welcomes New Member to Family
The 35-year-old author and columnist had married hedge fund manager James Matthews, 43, last year and their first child was born at St Mary's Hospital in London on Monday.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Pippa Middleton, the sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has given birth to a baby boy, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old author and columnist had married hedge fund manager James Matthews, 43, last year and their first child was born at St Mary's Hospital in London on Monday.
"James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well," a family spokesperson said in a statement.
The baby was born at the Lindo Wing of the hospital, which is where Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - Pippa Middleton's nephews and niece.
Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge [Prince William and Kate Middleton] are thrilled for Pippa and James." The couple are yet to reveal what they have decided to name their new-born baby boy.
The news comes a day after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in the first half of next year. The couple are currently on a four-nation Commonwealth tour, with Markle quoted about expecting her first baby in Sydney as: "We're ready! We're excited to join the club."
The 35-year-old author and columnist had married hedge fund manager James Matthews, 43, last year and their first child was born at St Mary's Hospital in London on Monday.
"James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well," a family spokesperson said in a statement.
The baby was born at the Lindo Wing of the hospital, which is where Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - Pippa Middleton's nephews and niece.
Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge [Prince William and Kate Middleton] are thrilled for Pippa and James." The couple are yet to reveal what they have decided to name their new-born baby boy.
The news comes a day after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in the first half of next year. The couple are currently on a four-nation Commonwealth tour, with Markle quoted about expecting her first baby in Sydney as: "We're ready! We're excited to join the club."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Last Weekend was the Worst for Bollywood Releases in a Long Time
- 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now
- Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Make It Official on Instagram; See Picture
- Winning is my Only Objective, Experts Decide Who’s the Best: Modric
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...