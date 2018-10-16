It's A Boy! Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Welcomes New Member to Family

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, has given birth to a baby boy, Kensington Palace said on Tuesday.The 35-year-old author and columnist had married hedge fund manager James Matthews, 43, last year and their first child was born at St Mary's Hospital in London on Monday."James and Pippa have had a baby boy. He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz. Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well," a family spokesperson said in a statement.The baby was born at the Lindo Wing of the hospital, which is where Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - Pippa Middleton's nephews and niece.Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge [Prince William and Kate Middleton] are thrilled for Pippa and James." The couple are yet to reveal what they have decided to name their new-born baby boy.The news comes a day after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child in the first half of next year. The couple are currently on a four-nation Commonwealth tour, with Markle quoted about expecting her first baby in Sydney as: "We're ready! We're excited to join the club."