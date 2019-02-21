English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's a Boy! Partner of Serbia's Gay Prime Minister Gives Birth to Baby
PM Brnabic, 43, became one of the few openly gay government leaders in the world when she came to power in June 2017.
File photo of Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Loading...
Belgrade: Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic's partner gave a birth to a baby boy on Wednesday, her office said, heralding it as a historic event although the conservative country does not legally recognise same-sex marriages or partnerships.
"Ana Brnabic is one of the first Prime Ministers whose partner has given birth while in office... and the first in the world in a same-sex couple," her media office said in a statement.
"The delivery went well and both the mother and baby are doing fine," it added.
According to local media, the boy was named Igor.
Brnabic, 43, became one of the few openly gay government leaders in the world when she came to power in June 2017.
But she has not been a vocal advocate on LGBT issues in a country where homophobia is widespread.
In February alone, there have been at least two acts of vandalism at an LGBT centre in central Belgrade.
During an appearance at a Pride parade in Belgrade in 2017, Brnabic declined to comment on whether she would like to see same-sex marriage legalised in her country.
"I can't give you my personal opinion right now because I'm here as the prime minister representing the Serbian government," she said at the time.
Although the country has various legal acts addressing gender identity and anti-gay discrimination, rights activists say that implementation is poor.
A campaign for the adoption of a law on same-sex partnerships, for which activists hope to win the premier's support, has not yet been successful.
"Ana Brnabic is one of the first Prime Ministers whose partner has given birth while in office... and the first in the world in a same-sex couple," her media office said in a statement.
"The delivery went well and both the mother and baby are doing fine," it added.
According to local media, the boy was named Igor.
Brnabic, 43, became one of the few openly gay government leaders in the world when she came to power in June 2017.
But she has not been a vocal advocate on LGBT issues in a country where homophobia is widespread.
In February alone, there have been at least two acts of vandalism at an LGBT centre in central Belgrade.
During an appearance at a Pride parade in Belgrade in 2017, Brnabic declined to comment on whether she would like to see same-sex marriage legalised in her country.
"I can't give you my personal opinion right now because I'm here as the prime minister representing the Serbian government," she said at the time.
Although the country has various legal acts addressing gender identity and anti-gay discrimination, rights activists say that implementation is poor.
A campaign for the adoption of a law on same-sex partnerships, for which activists hope to win the premier's support, has not yet been successful.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Period. End of Sentence: Hope the Oscar Nomination Leads to More Awareness and Donations, Says Guneet Monga
- Xiaomi Mi 9 With Snapdragon 855, Triple-Cameras, And Upto 12GB RAM Announced
- Is the Indian Government Set to Regulate Artificial Intelligence And Its Ethics?
- Noida Robbers Get a Taste of Their Own Medicine After Falling From Bike With Stolen Cash
- Ford Endeavour Available With Discounts Upto Rs 1 Lakh, 2019 Facelift Model Launch Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results