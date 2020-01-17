'It's a Hoax': Donald Trump Predicts His Impeachment Trial in US Senate 'Should Go Very Quickly'
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Trump is accused of abuse of power for withholding military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting for the country's president in exchange for an investigation into his potential presidential election rival Democrat Joe Biden.
Washington: President Donald Trump predicted Thursday that his impeachment trial in the US Senate will not take long and again dismissed the abuse of power charges against him as "a hoax."
"I think it should go very quickly," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office as the upper chamber's members were sworn in to serve as the jury in Trump's historic trial over the Ukraine scandal.
"It's totally partisan," Trump said. "It's a hoax. It's a hoax and everybody knows it's a complete hoax."
Trump is accused of abuse of power for withholding military aid to Ukraine and a White House meeting for the country's president in exchange for an investigation into his potential presidential election rival Democrat Joe Biden.
The nonpartisan Government Accountability Office concluded in a report released Thursday that the White House had violated federal law by putting a hold on the congressionally approved funds for Ukraine.