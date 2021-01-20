News18 Logo

'It's a New Day in America' Says Joe Biden Ahead of His Swearing-in Ceremony in Washington
1-MIN READ

'It's a New Day in America' Says Joe Biden Ahead of His Swearing-in Ceremony in Washington

"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter only minutes after outgoing President Donald Trump flew out of Washington at the end of a tumultuous four-year presidency.

Joe Biden said it was "a new day in America" on Wednesday as he prepared to become the 46th president of the United States at an inauguration ceremony in Washington.

"It's a new day in America," Biden said on Twitter only minutes after outgoing President Donald Trump flew out of Washington at the end of a tumultuous four-year presidency.


