'It's a Problem': At G20 Summit, Trump Asks Turkey's Erdogan to Give Up on S-400 Deal With Russia
Washington has said that if by July 31 Turkey does not give up on the Russian S-400 system, Ankara would be blocked from purchasing F-35 fighter jets and Turkish pilots currently training in the US would be expelled.
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during the G20 leaders summit. (Reuters)
Osaka: Turkey's purchase of a major Russian missile defence system is "a problem", US President Donald Trump told his Turkish counterpart in a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 on Saturday.
Washington has said that if by July 31 Turkey does not give up on the Russian S-400 system, Ankara would be blocked from purchasing F-35 fighter jets and Turkish pilots currently training in the US would be expelled.
Washington has made clear it opposes the purchase of the S-400 system, giving Turkey until July 31 to give up the deal, which it considers incompatible with Ankara's participation in the F-35 fighter jet programme.
Trump reiterated the position in talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Japan's Osaka where the G20 summit is being held.
"It's a problem, there's no question about it," Trump said. "It's not good. It's not good." But he added that Turkey "has been a friend of ours... We're a big trading partner. We're going to be much bigger."
The purchase has raised eyebrows among Turkey's NATO allies and provoked anger in Washington, which expected Ankara to opt for the American Patriot air defence system instead.
But Turkey has remained committed to the purchase, with Erdogan saying earlier this month: "We have completed the business. God willing, the system will be delivered to our country next month."
Meeting President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said the deal with Russia was "of prime importance" to Turkey, showing no signs of backtracking on the deal.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix's Dark Plays on Every Time Travel Trope But Refrains From Cliches
- Sony HT-X8500 Review: If Dolby Atmos is What You Need in Your Life, This is The Soundbar to Buy
- Indian Cricket Fans Cannot Stop Talking About Dhoni's 'Sluggish' Knock Against West Indies
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s