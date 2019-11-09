'It's Absurd': Canadian Woman Told Her French Not 'Good Enough' for Quebec Residency
Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Canada: A French woman seeking permanent residency in Quebec was turned down on grounds on her French was not good enough.
Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test.
But all that wasn't enough to convince Quebec officials to give her an immigration suitability certificate that is a prerequisite to gaining permanent residency.
"It's absurd," she told AFP.
French is the official language of government, commerce and the courts in Quebec -- a former French colony ceded to Britain in 1763.
But the province's French majority has often faced criticism for its arguably heavy-handed defense of the language of Moliere.
Most recently a backlash ensued over plans to require anyone wanting services in English to prove their ancestral English roots in the province.
According to a letter from the Quebec immigration ministry, Dubois was turned down because she had not completed her dissertation entirely in French.
One chapter of her doctoral thesis on cellular and molecular biology was written in English because it was a scholarly article published in a scientific journal. But the other four chapters were written in French.
"It's absurd, but I must believe that someone just made a mistake," said Dubois, a Francophone from Burgundy in eastern France.
"You just have to look at the reality of things and not consider that we are just boxes, folders, numbers, but that we are real people and if they have doubts, they can also reach out to us."
Quebec's immigration minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, is reportedly aware of the case and has asked for a review.
Determined to press on, Dubois said "my desire to stay in Quebec is stronger."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayodhya Verdict: Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championships Cancelled Due to Security Issues
- Amidst Deadlock, Devendra Fadnavis Changes Twitter Bio to 'Caretaker CM of Maharashtra'
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag's Giant-killing Spree Continues, Beat World No.3 Pair to Reach Semis
- KBC to Celebrate 50 Years of Amitabh Bachchan, Actor Shares Doctors Want Him to Take Time Off Work
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Resistance is Futile, Just Go And Buy One If You Can