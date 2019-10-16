Take the pledge to vote

'It's Being Papered': Donald Trump Says Likely Won't Sign China Trade Deal until He Meets President Xi

Trump, Xi and other heads of state are expected to participate in the APEC Forum being held in Santiago from November 11 to November 17.

Reuters

Updated:October 16, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
'It's Being Papered': Donald Trump Says Likely Won't Sign China Trade Deal until He Meets President Xi
File photo of Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)

Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he likely would not sign any trade deal with China until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Chile.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said the partial trade deal announced last week was in the process of being formalised. "It's being papered," he said.

Trump, Xi and other heads of state are expected to participate in the APEC Forum being held in Santiago from November 11 to November 17.

Last week, Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He announced the first phase of a deal to end the trade war between Beijing and Washington but did not offer many details.

China wants more talks as soon as the end of October to hammer out the details of the "phase one" pact, according to a report on Monday that cited people familiar with the matter.

