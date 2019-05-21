English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'It's Really Not Twitter, It's Really A Typewriter for Me': Donald Trump Explains His Use of Social Media
Irrespective of his 60.4 million followers, Trump has been regularly pulled up for posting controversial statements and war threats with Iran and North Korea on his page.
US President Donald Trump speaks during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (Image: AFP)
San Francisco: United States President Donald Trump has said that Twitter, where his posts often circulate as memes, is nothing more than just a "typewriter" to him.
Trump spoke about his "Twitter Theory" during an interview with Fox News Channel, CNN reported on Monday.
"Twitter is really a typewriter for me. It's really not Twitter — it's — Twitter goes on television, or if they have breaking news, I'll tweet, I'll say 'Watch this — boom.' That's not to build Twitter. That's to say that as soon as it goes out, it goes on television, it goes on Facebook, it goes all over the place and it's instant — it really is, to me it's a modern way to communicate," the report quoted the US President as saying.
From his statement it stands clear that Trump tweets using his personal account to make sure that things are noticed distinctly.
Irrespective of his 60.4 million followers, Trump has been regularly pulled up for posting controversial statements and war threats with Iran and North Korea on his page.
"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!" Trump had tweeted recently.
Twitteratis were quick to quote Trump on his old comments where he stated that "President (Barack) Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly" and call him out for being a hypocrite.
On several occasions, Trump's spelling errors have also made him trend on social networking sites.
Earlier in May, he misspelled the word "stolen" as "stollen" — which is a type of fruit bread served in Germany on Christmas.
Twitter, with over 330 million global users, went ablaze with memes and the word "stollen" along with images of the German fruit bread went viral.
