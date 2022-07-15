Ivana Trump, Former US President Donald Trump’s First Wife, Dies At 73

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US president Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 on Thursday (local time). Donald Trump told news outlets that Ivana died at her home in New York City.

Paramedics in Manhattan were the first to respond to a call reporting cardiac arrest shortly after midday and found her in her Upper East Side apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EyhrLNLUJw — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 14, 2022

The police said the paramedics said they found her at the bottom of a set of stairs in her apartment. The police are investigating if and how she fell and if she did, how did it contribute to her death. A medical examiner will determine the cause of her death, news agency ABC reported.

Donald Trump in his social media platform Truth Social issued a statement. “Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her,” Trump said while describing his former wife as a ‘wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life.’

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination,” the family said in a statement. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend,” it further added.

Ivana Trump was Donald Trump’s first wife. They married in 1977. The couple had three children together: Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

Ivanka Trump was born in Czechoslovakia when it was under Communist rule in Gottwaldov on February 20, 1949. She left Czechoslovakia in the 1970s and came to the US where she worked for years in Trump’s business empire as a senior executive. She was also the CEO of Trump’s Castle, one of his hotel casinos in Atlantic City.

She also helped in designing interiors for the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Trump Tower. She launched her own clothing label while authoring multiple bestselling books.

Ivana and Trump divorced in 1992 after reports of an affair between Donald Trump and Marla Maples surfaced. Maples later became Trump’s second wife.

