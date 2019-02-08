English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ivanka Trump Project Seeks to Help Women in Developing World
The effort will draw on public and private resources, with the US Agency for International Development initially setting up a $50 million fund, using already-budgeted dollars.
File photo of Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, speaks during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) (Photo: Reuters/Cathal McNaughton)
Loading...
Washington: Ivanka Trump launched a White House effort aimed at helping 50 million women in the developing world get ahead economically over the next six years.
The White House on Thursday unveiled the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a government-wide project led by the senior adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump.
The initiative will involve the State Department, the National Security Council and other agencies.
It aims to coordinate current programs and develop new ones to assist women in areas such as job training, financial support, and legal or regulatory reforms.
Calling it a "historic step," the president signed a national security memorandum to officially launch the effort, framing it as a way to promote stability around the world.
He was joined in the Oval Office by Ivanka Trump, elected officials, Cabinet members, business leaders and women who have benefited from such programs.
"Investing in women helps achieve greater peace and prosperity between nations, not only our nation, this is all nations, all over the world," Trump said.
Ivanka Trump, who will attend the Munich Security Conference next week to promote the project, stressed that she sees this as a national security priority.
"We think women are arguably the most under-tapped resource in the developing world for accelerating economic growth and prosperity," she said.
The effort will draw on public and private resources, with the US Agency for International Development initially setting up a $50 million fund, using already-budgeted dollars.
As part of the launch, USAID and Pepsi Co. announced a partnership aimed at women in India, and USAID and UPS an agreement designed to help female entrepreneurs export goods.
Trump has twice tried unsuccessfully to slash USAID's budget by a third, and his "America first" foreign policy has sought to limit the United States' role as an international leader.
But his daughter told The Associated Press that this effort was in keeping with administration goals, arguing it was a strategic investment that promoted security.
"We're proud of our legacy of being a generous nation, looking to uplift others around the world. But we want to do so in a fiscally responsible way," she said, promising "rigorous" efforts to track progress.
Among those she has consulted for the project is former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Before the Oval Office ceremony Thursday, Ivanka Trump gathered stakeholders for a roundtable discussion, where she said that the initiative lays out "an ambitious goal, but we're going to get there."
The initiative builds on previous White House efforts to help women internationally.
The Obama administration established an Office of Global Women's Issues at the State Department and established an ambassador-at-large for global women's Issues.
That position has been vacant since Trump took office drawing criticism from some advocates but the White House said it now has a candidate lined up for the job.
Since she joined the administration in early 2017, Ivanka Trump has focused on women's economic issues.
She previously led an effort to launch a World Bank fund to help drive women's entrepreneurship. And she recently advocated for the Women's Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act, which bolsters efforts focused on women by USAID.
Ivanka Trump said her hope is that this effort has staying power beyond the current administration.
Past global initiatives she has studied include the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, started under President George W Bush in 2003.
"This is not an initiative that we think should stop at the culmination of the administration," she said.
"We think it's something that should sustain itself over time, and we're going to work really hard to show that this is a great use of foreign development assistance."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The White House on Thursday unveiled the Women's Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, a government-wide project led by the senior adviser and daughter to President Donald Trump.
The initiative will involve the State Department, the National Security Council and other agencies.
It aims to coordinate current programs and develop new ones to assist women in areas such as job training, financial support, and legal or regulatory reforms.
Calling it a "historic step," the president signed a national security memorandum to officially launch the effort, framing it as a way to promote stability around the world.
He was joined in the Oval Office by Ivanka Trump, elected officials, Cabinet members, business leaders and women who have benefited from such programs.
"Investing in women helps achieve greater peace and prosperity between nations, not only our nation, this is all nations, all over the world," Trump said.
Ivanka Trump, who will attend the Munich Security Conference next week to promote the project, stressed that she sees this as a national security priority.
"We think women are arguably the most under-tapped resource in the developing world for accelerating economic growth and prosperity," she said.
The effort will draw on public and private resources, with the US Agency for International Development initially setting up a $50 million fund, using already-budgeted dollars.
As part of the launch, USAID and Pepsi Co. announced a partnership aimed at women in India, and USAID and UPS an agreement designed to help female entrepreneurs export goods.
Trump has twice tried unsuccessfully to slash USAID's budget by a third, and his "America first" foreign policy has sought to limit the United States' role as an international leader.
But his daughter told The Associated Press that this effort was in keeping with administration goals, arguing it was a strategic investment that promoted security.
"We're proud of our legacy of being a generous nation, looking to uplift others around the world. But we want to do so in a fiscally responsible way," she said, promising "rigorous" efforts to track progress.
Among those she has consulted for the project is former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.
Before the Oval Office ceremony Thursday, Ivanka Trump gathered stakeholders for a roundtable discussion, where she said that the initiative lays out "an ambitious goal, but we're going to get there."
The initiative builds on previous White House efforts to help women internationally.
The Obama administration established an Office of Global Women's Issues at the State Department and established an ambassador-at-large for global women's Issues.
That position has been vacant since Trump took office drawing criticism from some advocates but the White House said it now has a candidate lined up for the job.
Since she joined the administration in early 2017, Ivanka Trump has focused on women's economic issues.
She previously led an effort to launch a World Bank fund to help drive women's entrepreneurship. And she recently advocated for the Women's Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act, which bolsters efforts focused on women by USAID.
Ivanka Trump said her hope is that this effort has staying power beyond the current administration.
Past global initiatives she has studied include the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, started under President George W Bush in 2003.
"This is not an initiative that we think should stop at the culmination of the administration," she said.
"We think it's something that should sustain itself over time, and we're going to work really hard to show that this is a great use of foreign development assistance."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Timeline Of Nitin Gadkari's Cryptic Remarks That Have Raised Eyebrows
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 This Kerala Man Built An Auto Rickshaw For His Kids To Play
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Amritsar-Based Govt School Gets Educational Park
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kailash Kher on Sona Mohapatra's #MeToo Allegation: Accusing Without Formal Complaint isn't Authentic
- Now Call Bike Ambulance For Medical Emergency in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal Launches Pilot Project
- Heartbroken? You Can Now Name a Snake After Your Ex For Valentine's Day
- Rahane to Lead Rest of India in Irani Cup
- Paresh Rawal's 'Didi-Modi' Equation on Twitter is Getting Him Trolled
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results