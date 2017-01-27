GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Ivanka Trump's Son Theodore Crawls For First Time in White House

Ivanka Trump says 10-month-old Theodore crawled for the first time in the White House just after his grandfather Donald Trump became president of America.

Associated Press

Updated:January 27, 2017, 11:07 PM IST
Ivanka Trump's Son Theodore Crawls For First Time in White House
In this file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks with a guest before a swearing-in ceremony for senior staff at the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo: Reuters)

Washington: Ivanka Trump's son has added a personal accomplishment during what has been a big week for the Trump family.

Trump says 10-month-old Theodore crawled for the first time in the White House just after his grandfather became president.

President Donald Trump's eldest daughter posted video on social media this week of the boy scampering in the executive mansion. She writes that Theodore's crawling was one of "many incredible milestones this past weekend."

It has been nearly 25 years since a president had young grandchildren visiting the White House. The last time was when President George HW Bush was in office.

