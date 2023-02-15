Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday stepped down from her role as Scotland’s First Minister and also as Scottish National Party (SNP) chief.

She was facing criticism from within the party as well as from the Scottish people for the slow momentum of the Scottish independence movement. The UK supreme court striking down the right to hold the second referendum without prior permission from Westminster further dented her reputation.

Her reputation also suffered another setback over her stance on trans rights issues after Isla Bryson’s sentencing. Bryson, a double rapist, said she was a trans woman and wanted to be sent to a female jail following her sentencing. This led to outrage as she committed the rape prior to her transition. Bryson was later shifted to a prison for males.

However, Sturgeon during her press conference where she announced her resignation said that the Bryson controversy was not the final straw which led to her stepping down.

“When it comes to navigating choppy waters, resolving seemingly intractable issues, or soldiering on when walking away would be the simpler option, I have plenty of experience to draw on,” Sturgeon was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

“Essentially, I’ve been trying to answer two questions: is carrying on right for me? And more importantly, is me carrying on right for the country, for my party and for the independence cause I have devoted my life to?” she further added.

Even though Sturgeon outlined that stepping down is not a “reaction to short-term pressures”, her exit is being seen as abrupt.

Sturgeon said it is not a question of her ability and said she was resilient to get through the troublesome period she was experiencing over the past few months.

“This decision comes from a deeper and longer-term assessment. I know it may seem sudden, but I have been wrestling with it,” Sturgeon said.

Sturgeon’s exit means John Swinney, her trusted deputy first minister, could now fight for the top job in Scotland. Angus Robertson, the Scottish culture and external affairs secretary and a former Westminster leader of the SNP could also be in the fray, the Guardian said in its report.

Kate Forbes, the Scottish finance secretary, if chosen, could emerge as the youngest SNP leader. Humza Yousaf, one of Scotland’s most senior Muslim politicians is also being seen as another potential candidate. He is the current health secretary.

