'Jabba The Jihadi': Iraqi Security Forces Arrest Obese Islamic State Cleric for His 'Provocative Speeches'
ISIS cleric Abu Abdul Bari. (Image: Facebook/Maajid Nawaaz)
Abu Abdul Bari, apprehended by the Iraqi Police for his “provocative speeches against the security forces”, had to be loaded onto a flatbed pickup truck because at 250kg, he was too big to fit into the police car.
New Delhi: The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the Iraqi forces made a “huge” catch on Thursday when they nabbed an obese Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) cleric, who has been dubbed “Jabba the Jihadi” across social media, in Mosul.
The nickname takes inspiration from the popular 'Star Wars' character Jabba The Hutt, which is an obese slimeball.
Abu Abdul Bari, apprehended by the Iraqi Police for his “provocative speeches against the security forces”, had to be loaded onto a flatbed pickup truck because he was too big to fit into the police car, weighing in at a whopping 250kg, reported New York Post.
An official statement of the Iraqi forces said Bari was an important leader of the “ISIS gangs” and he passed “fatwas” to order the killing of clerics who refused to pledge their loyalty to the terrorist group.
In a Facebook post, London based Anti-Islamic extremism activist Maajid Nawaaz ridiculed Bari and said “it is good that Syrians, Iraqis & others witness the debasement of this scum”.
“Do not underestimate the psychological blow the image of this obese monster being arrested is to ISIS. Gluttony is frowned upon by jihadists. But also, ISIS branded themselves as fighters possessing rare courage & discipline... meanwhile this walrus was their top religious cleric,” he added.
Towards the end, Maajid cautioned that his post shouldn’t be used to mock obesity, “but to mock the hypocrisy & debasement of a man who sanctioned enslavement, rape ethnic cleansing and mass murder”.
Taking another jibe at Bari’s weight, Nawaaz said “it’s befitting they were presided over by a uniquely beastial figure such as this. Almost poetic. Cue: Jabba the Hutt jokes”.