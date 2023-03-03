Jack Daniel's Warehouse Halted in US' Tennessee as Whiskey Vapour Causing 'Out of Control' Fungus

American whiskey brand Jack Daniel’s is facing an alcohol problem: its whiskey stored in warehouses for ageing has become a misery for the locals in Tennessee in the US.

The ethanol vapour released from the whiskey barrels is feeding a fungus that has migrated to a town near some of its Tennessee factories.

According to a report in The Guardian, the warehouses of the whisky brand are leading to the growth of “whisky fungus”, coating neighbourhoods around distilleries with a stubborn mouldy crust.

A strain of black whiskey fungus is feeding on the alcoholic gases, coating houses, cars, patio furniture and even road signs in Tennessee’s Lincoln County.

The town has seen a black-to-grey sooty crust, spreading due to the alcohol vapours from barrels of aged whisky.

Even as the whiskey brand intends to build seven new warehouses in its rural home county to age whisky, a local lady has filed a lawsuit against the company over the fungus caused by barrel houses.

Christi Long, the owner of an events venue next to the warehouses sued the local zoning office, saying the fungus was out of control and damaging her business.

She demanded an air ventilation system to block ethanal vapour seeping from the Jack Daniel’s plant.

The local court has halted the construction of a new barrel warehouse for the world’s biggest-selling brand of American whiskey.

Jack Daniel is planning the construction of 14 more warehouses on the site – an indication of the rapid growth of the brand, according to reports.

The report said that the fungus, Baudoinia compniacensis, is a familiar pest near the barrelhouses and rely on the wooden casks.

A meagre amount of alcohol, around 2 percent, evaporates through the barrels each year as the drink matures and sends vapour into the air encouraging the fungus.

In a similar lawsuit in the UK, a couple in Bonnybridge sued the drinks giant Diageo for £40,000 in 2019.

