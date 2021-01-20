Jack Ma Reappears After months: 5 Facts You Can't Miss about the Founder of Alibaba

Founder of the Alibaba Group and Ant Group, Jack Ma, reappeared after vanishing for almost two months. Jack Ma addressed rural educators as part of an annual event which is for recognising their contributions. This comes after the speculation that the entrepreneur might be in legal trouble. He had criticised the regulatory system of China in a speech after which he went missing. However, after being away from the public view for almost three months, the Chinese business giant has come back to the limelight and expressed his interest in education philanthropy at the annual event.

As the 56-year-old businessman has been seen again, let us take a look at five things you should know about Jack Ma:

1. His interest in education is not nascent. The business giant was once a teacher of English and this seems to explain why he wants to work more towards education philanthropy. In fact, the dotcom billionaire claims to not know much about computers as he bought his first computer at the age of 33.

2. Jack Ma was held hostage for 2 days in a Malibu mansion in 1995. He had gone to California to collect money from an American businessman who owed it to a Chinese firm, but the person held him hostage at gunpoint and let him leave only when Jack promised to start an internet venture with him. However, he never contacted this person again.

3. It might be hard to believe but it is true that billionaire Jack once made only 100 Yuan a month which is roughly equivalent to Rs 1100. As a teacher of English at the university, this was his monthly salary.

4. Jack Ma is counted among the most successful businessmen, but before establishing a business, his application to the Harvard Business School was rejected 10 times. He spoke about this in 2015 at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos.

5. The businessman-philanthropist is also an actor and entertainer. He debuted in 2017 with the film named Gong Shou Dao. Not only this, he had dance performances at the 18th anniversary of Alibaba.