1-min read

Jailed Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Sentenced to 7 Years in Another Corruption Case

Khaleda Zia, who is already in jail, has been convicted and sentenced for abusing her power and raising funds for her charitable trust from unknown sources.

PTI

Updated:October 29, 2018, 12:30 PM IST
Jailed Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Sentenced to 7 Years in Another Corruption Case
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia at a rally in Dhaka. (File photo: Reuters)
Dhaka: Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia was sentenced on Monday to another seven years in jail by a court here in a corruption case.

Zia, 73, who is already serving a jail term since February after being convicted in another case related embezzlement of funds of an orphanage named after her husband president Ziaur Rahman in February, was sentenced along with three others.

The latest sentence is related to the Zia Charitable Trust. According to the case, Zia and three others abused their power and raised funds for the trust from unknown sources.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh's Supreme Court cleared the way for a lower court to deliver its verdict in the case by rejecting Zia's plea to halt the proceedings.

The apex court rejected a leave-to-appeal petition filed by Zia challenging the High Court judgment that allowed a lower court to continue trial in the graft case in her absence.

The court on September 20 decided to continue the trial inside the old Dhaka central jail in Zia's absence.

The former premier on September 27 filed a revision petition with the High Court (HC) challenging the court's September 20 order.

On October 14, the HC rejected the revision petition of Zia and cleared the way for the trial court to continue with its proceedings.

Zia had skipped appearances in the case citing illness.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
