English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jailed Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Shifted to Hospital for Cardiac Treatment
The ousted premier was shifted back to jail on February 7 after undergoing treatment for six days at the Services Hospital where a multi-disciplinary medical board examined him and unanimously opined that he needs some kind of cardiac intervention.
File photo of Nawaz Sharif. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year sentence in a corruption case, was on Friday shifted to a leading hospital here for cardiac treatment.
Sharif, 69, was brought to the Jinnah Hospital from the high security the Kot Lakhpat jai. The Punjab home department has declared the private ward of the hospital a "sub-jail" for the duration of Sharif's stay there, officials said.
The ousted premier was shifted back to jail on February 7 after undergoing treatment for six days at the Services Hospital where a multi-disciplinary medical board examined him and unanimously opined that he needs some kind of cardiac intervention.
Subsequently, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party supremo's personal physician Adnan Khan had requested the Punjab government to provide round-the-clock expert cardiac care to Sharif at a facility where cardiology intervention and multidisciplinary backup would be available.
Accepting the request, the Punjab Home Department accorded sanction for "shifting of high-profile National Accountability Bureau convicted prisoner Sharif from central jail to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, for medical treatment for minimum required period."
The PML-N has been demanding shifting of Sharif to London for his treatment. The PML-N has also submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding that Sharif should be shifted to London as he always had undergone cardiac treatment there and the doctors knew his medical history.
But a medical board here declared that Sharif could be treated in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan.
"After examining all results of his tests, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute," the head of the medical board at the Services Hospital, Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz, had said.
He said Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problem.
Dr Ayaz further said: "According to the findings of the board, Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. We had engaged some cardiac specialists from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology who examined the patient and his test reports and suggested little change in Sharif's medicines.
Sharif has been behind the bars since December 24, 2018, after an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed under the direction of the Supreme Court.
On Thursday Sharif's younger brother and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif got bail from high court in two corruption cases.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sharif, 69, was brought to the Jinnah Hospital from the high security the Kot Lakhpat jai. The Punjab home department has declared the private ward of the hospital a "sub-jail" for the duration of Sharif's stay there, officials said.
The ousted premier was shifted back to jail on February 7 after undergoing treatment for six days at the Services Hospital where a multi-disciplinary medical board examined him and unanimously opined that he needs some kind of cardiac intervention.
Subsequently, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party supremo's personal physician Adnan Khan had requested the Punjab government to provide round-the-clock expert cardiac care to Sharif at a facility where cardiology intervention and multidisciplinary backup would be available.
Accepting the request, the Punjab Home Department accorded sanction for "shifting of high-profile National Accountability Bureau convicted prisoner Sharif from central jail to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, for medical treatment for minimum required period."
The PML-N has been demanding shifting of Sharif to London for his treatment. The PML-N has also submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding that Sharif should be shifted to London as he always had undergone cardiac treatment there and the doctors knew his medical history.
But a medical board here declared that Sharif could be treated in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan.
"After examining all results of his tests, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute," the head of the medical board at the Services Hospital, Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz, had said.
He said Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problem.
Dr Ayaz further said: "According to the findings of the board, Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. We had engaged some cardiac specialists from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology who examined the patient and his test reports and suggested little change in Sharif's medicines.
Sharif has been behind the bars since December 24, 2018, after an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed under the direction of the Supreme Court.
On Thursday Sharif's younger brother and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif got bail from high court in two corruption cases.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Friday 15 February , 2019 37 Jawans Killed In The Deadliest Attack On Security Forces In Kashmir
Friday 15 February , 2019 ‘Pakistan Will Have To Pay Heavy Price’ Says PM Modi
Thursday 14 February , 2019 News18 Ground Report: Over 20 Jawans Killed as Suicide Bomber Strikes CRPF Convoy in Kashmir
Thursday 14 February , 2019 2019's Biggest Terror Attack In Kashmir: CRPF Fears Heavy Casualty
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Nick Jonas to Her Tattoo, Priyanka Chopra Answers Most Googled Questions About Her
- Alia Bhatt on Ex-Beau Sidharth Malhotra: I Have a Lot of Love and Respect for Him
- Shell Be Loved: Tortoise Couple Breaks Up After Century Together, and We're Not Over It
- WhatsApp to Give You Option Before Being Added to Groups: Here is How to Use
- Tata Tiago Reaches 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results