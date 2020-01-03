Jailed Tanzania Journalist Denied Release for Mother's Funeral

Dar Es Salaam: A Tanzanian judge on Thursday denied permission for jailed journalist Erick Kabendera to pay last respects to his mother who died this week, after prosecutors said the court had no jurisdiction to release him.

Kabendera's incarceration has drawn international criticism and added to rising concerns about press freedom in Tanzania, where President John Magufuli has cracked down on critics since coming to power in 2015.

Kabendera, a reporter for local and international press outlets known for his coverage of Magufuli's administration, was charged in August with organised crime, failing to pay taxes and money laundering.

His mother Verdiana Mujwahuzi died on December 31 and a ceremony is scheduled for Friday at a church in the economic capital Dar es Salaam.

Defence lawyers filed an application for Kabendera to be granted permission to attend the ceremony under police escort but the move was opposed by prosecutors.

"Erick was taking care of his mother all the time before his arrest. It's therefore important for him to attend considering that there is only one mother who dies, given last respect and buried only once in lifetime," said one of the defence lawyers Jebra Kambole.

"We request the court to consider and grant him leave under escort." State Attorney Wankyo Simon rejected the plea saying the court had no powers to issue such permission.

"We really regret for loss of his mother but it should be noted that this court has no powers to allow him considering that cases of economic crimes are heard in the High Court," he said.

Cases of economic crimes are taken to High Court once the investigations are complete.

Kabendera appeared wiping away tears even before the proceedings as journalists flanked him with cameras and his relatives and friends filled the court room.

The case was postponed until January 13.

Earlier this year, Kabendera had been receiving medical care in prison as he had difficulty walking due to the paralysis of his right foot, and has difficulty breathing.

The United States and Britain have voiced concern at the "steady erosion of due process" in Tanzania, citing Kabendera's plight as a case in point.

