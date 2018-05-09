English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jails Across Pakistan Overcrowded, Says Report
Overcrowding in prisons often results in deplorable living conditions for inmates and prison staff, hence urgent prison assessment needed.
Image for representation.
Islamabad: Jails in Pakistan house 57 per cent more prisoners than their authorised capacity and two-thirds of the total prison population is either awaiting or undergoing trial as compared to 27 per cent at the international level, according to a report.
The report, prepared by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Cursor Development and Education (CODE) Pakistan, said overcrowding in prisons often results in deplorable living conditions for inmates and prison staff, spread of disease and other problems, Dawn news reported on Wednesday.
'Addressing Overcrowding in Prisons by Reducing Pre-Conviction Detention in Pakistan' also said that in order to prevent a major health crisis in Pakistan's eight most overcrowded prisons -- exhibiting an occupancy rate 300 per cent to 500 per cent higher than official capacity -- there should be an urgent prison assessment to ensure prisoners' quarters were well-ventilated.
It also recommended each inmate received 10 to 15 litres of water daily, sufficient hygienic food, adequate toilets, access to open air during the day, medical care and the presence of emergency evacuation.
Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Secretary Mohammad Raheem Awan said the commission was compiling data on prisons and working to complete criminal hearings.
ICRC head Reto A. Stocker said prison overcrowding leads to physical and mental problems for prisoners because they face continuous unrest. He said a broad-range response was required from all the stakeholders to address the issue.
Also Watch
The report, prepared by the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Cursor Development and Education (CODE) Pakistan, said overcrowding in prisons often results in deplorable living conditions for inmates and prison staff, spread of disease and other problems, Dawn news reported on Wednesday.
'Addressing Overcrowding in Prisons by Reducing Pre-Conviction Detention in Pakistan' also said that in order to prevent a major health crisis in Pakistan's eight most overcrowded prisons -- exhibiting an occupancy rate 300 per cent to 500 per cent higher than official capacity -- there should be an urgent prison assessment to ensure prisoners' quarters were well-ventilated.
It also recommended each inmate received 10 to 15 litres of water daily, sufficient hygienic food, adequate toilets, access to open air during the day, medical care and the presence of emergency evacuation.
Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Secretary Mohammad Raheem Awan said the commission was compiling data on prisons and working to complete criminal hearings.
ICRC head Reto A. Stocker said prison overcrowding leads to physical and mental problems for prisoners because they face continuous unrest. He said a broad-range response was required from all the stakeholders to address the issue.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding