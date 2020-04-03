Jair Bolsonaro Says Brazil Cannot Take Months of Lockdown Due to COVID-19
An aerial view shows the city's biggest slum Paraisopolis after residents have hired a round-the-clock private medical service to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Jair Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia, "It will bring massive unemployment."
President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to stand two or three months of shutdowns to fight the new coronavirus, denouncing social-distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the country.
"You know my stance. It will bring massive unemployment," he told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia.