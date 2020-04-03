WORLD

1-MIN READ

Jair Bolsonaro Says Brazil Cannot Take Months of Lockdown Due to COVID-19

An aerial view shows the city's biggest slum Paraisopolis after residents have hired a round-the-clock private medical service to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

An aerial view shows the city's biggest slum Paraisopolis after residents have hired a round-the-clock private medical service to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo, Brazil April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Jair Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia, "It will bring massive unemployment."

  • Reuters Brasilia
  • Last Updated: April 3, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Brazilian society will not be able to stand two or three months of shutdowns to fight the new coronavirus, denouncing social-distancing measures enforced by states and municipalities across the country.

"You know my stance. It will bring massive unemployment," he told supporters outside the presidential residence in Brasilia.

