Jaish Chief Masood Azhar Quashes Rumours of Death With New Audio Clip

Days after reports of his death started doing the rounds, JeM chief Masood Azhar has released a new audio clip quashing all such rumours.The audio clip was released on Jaish groups on an encrypted platform on Wednesday evening.A little over 10 minutes long, the audio narrates incidents of alleged torture during his time in prison in India (mentions incidents of abuse at Jammu's Kot Bhalwal jail) and says Pakistan was currently acting under pressure.The audio, as stated in the clip, was recorded on March 4. "There are reports about my death. But only God decides how long you live and when you die," the clip says.He also makes it clear that he is very well associated with the working of his organisation. He also called for an end to attacks on Muslims, madrassas, saying "God should be feared." He has also warned liberals in Pakistan from attacking Muslim institutions.With an apparent jibe at Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who said officials were in touch with Jaish, the new audio clip says he was saying things under pressure but none of that was working. He says the Pakistani government will have to accept Jaish as it was.Qureshi had last week acknowledged that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, the masterminded behind several terror attacks in India, is in Pakistan.Qureshi further said that Azhar is really unwell and not in a position to even leave his house. In an interview with CNN, Qureshi had said that for Pakistani authorities to arrest Azhar, India would first have to hand over proof that is “acceptable in Pakistani courts”. Soon after his statement, reports started doing the rounds that Azhar was dead.