External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Monday signed an agreement on the comprehensive migration and mobility partnership with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks focusing on ways to ramp up bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of energy, trade and climate change.

“Germany is our largest partner in the EU. We are today supporting the India-EU negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indicators. We hope that they will progress well. The third round of negotiations on the FDA has just concluded," Jaishankar said during a joint conference with the German counterpart.

He further said that the bilateral ties have matured to a point where the cooperation between the two nations should be visible more to the rest of the world.

Germany is our largest partner in the EU. We are today supporting the India-EU negotiations on trade, investment and geographical indicators. We hope that they will progress well. The third round of negotiations on the FDA has just concluded: EAM pic.twitter.com/2Dra7cwUUN— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

“I also welcome Germany’s decision to participate in the India Pacific Oceans Initiative that we had announced in 2019," he added.

Baerbock arrived New Delhi on Monday morning on a two-day visit, four days after India formally took over the presidency of the G-20 grouping.

“I would like to explicitly thank you for taking Presidency of G20. You will shape with great responsibility. India taking this Presidency at a challenging times,” she said during a joint press conference with Jaishankar.

India's #G20Presidency & your presidency in UNSC overlap with our G7 presidency. I'd like to thank you for assuming presidency of G20. You made it clear in our discussion that it's a very spl task. India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment: German Foreign Min pic.twitter.com/JPKR6eJc38— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

She further said that Russian war in Ukraine has put the whole world in a difficult condition. Climate change is putting livelihood under threat, she said while adding that G20 is responsible for 80 percent of the total emissions.

She added that Germany wants to intensify Indo-German relationship in security and the migration pact will facilitate exchange of workers, students and trainees.

On the other hand, Jaishankar said that the two countries had discussion on Pakistan and Afghanistan and added that the two countries share the same perspective.

The German foreign minister said that China has changed over the last years and she added that Berlin is no longer focused on China, but now looking at India and Japan.

We are connected to India by people-to-people partnership, beyond economic partnership, she added.

The ties between India and Germany are on an upswing in the last few years.

Ways to expand bilateral economic engagement and defence collaboration figured prominently in a meeting last month between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali.

In May, Modi visited Berlin for the sixth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). It was followed by his visit to Schloss Elmau in Germany for the G7 Summit at Chancellor Scholz’s invitation.

Read all the Latest India News here