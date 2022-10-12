Jaishankar Says UN Could Become Irrelevant Without Much Needed Reforms

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said the UN could become irrelevant and many countries from the Global South feel this is not their United Nations if essential reforms are not undertaken.

Jaishankar was referring to the nations in the African continent, nations in Latin America, Pacific Island-nations and other smaller countries who may have felt isolated at the global forum.

“I think that’s hugely damaging to the UN. So one of the developments this time, in fact, has been a very explicit recognition by President Joe Biden of the need to actually reform the UN which is not a small development, but we need to get it because we all know why reform has been blocked for so many years,” Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

His remarks came during his address at the Lowy Institute in Sydney. He is in Canberra on a diplomatic trip to Australia. He finished his diplomatic tour to New Zealand earlier this month.

At the Lowy Institute, he was speaking on the growing importance of India’s relationship with Australia and the mutual interests both nations have as members of the Quad grouping of which Japan and the US are also members.

The external affairs minister said there are continents which have the perception that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) process does not take into account their problems.

He did not refer to any particular continent by name. However, it must be noted that there are no members from the African continent as well as the South American continent in UNSC. The UNSC has failed to expand or take in new members. It should also be noted that there are several restive regions in Latin America, South America and Africa where nations are engaged in active or proxy war displacing millions or causing civil unrest.

Speaking on the UNSC reforms, Jaishankar termed the process like a ‘hard nut’. “Well, it’s a hard nut but hard nuts can be cracked,” the external affairs minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“We completely understand that this is not something which is going to be done easily…but it’s something which has to be done. Otherwise, we will end up frankly, with an increasingly irrelevant United Nations,” Jaishankar further added.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here