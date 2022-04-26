Jaishankar Tells At Raisina Dialogue AMA On What Keeps Him Up At Night | Top Quotes

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday was part of an AMA exchange at the Raisina Dialogue 2022. During the discussion with participating foreign ministers and Raisina fellows, Jaishankar laid out India’s vision for a world which is currently navigating through several crises.

Here are some of the top quotes from Tuesday’s discussion:

On Ukraine: “India has a clear position on the Ukraine conflict. It urges cessation of hostilities, return to dialogue, and stresses national sovereignty.” On Ukraine getting more attention than Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: “When the rules based order was under threat in Asia, the advice from the West was to “do more trade”. At least, we are not offering that as advice to you. We have to find a way to return to diplomacy and to do that, the fighting must stop.” On what keeps the foreign minister up at night: “Three things keep me up at night — the shocks that the international order is experiencing, particularly in the past two years—the COVID-19 pandemic, Afghanistan and Ukraine, and the friction between the West and Russia, the USA and China. On India’s role in Western Pacific: “We need to reclaim our history. Our ties and trade were disrupted in colonial times, but in a more globalised world, we should focus on how we aim to rebuild and interact with each other, rather than through intermediaries” On India’s role in tackling climate change: “When it comes to climate action, everyone needs to do their utmost. But we also need to ensure that the more vulnerable, less-resourced countries and societies are supported. Self-reliance is not only about having capability at home, but bringing that capability to play around the world” On India’s role in Latin and South America: “A good example of the relationship India has with the region is when the doubling of trade was discussed between India and Argentina. Argentina emerged as an alternative for edible oil. Distance meaning indifference is behind us. If you look at the economic benefits and lot of Indian tech companies have footprints in the Latin and South Americas” On what Beijing perceives of the situation in Ukraine: “Ukraine is not a precedent for China, such events have been underway in Asia for the past decade without Europe’s attention. So, this is a wake-up call for Europe to start looking at Asia”

(with inputs from Raisina Dialogue Twitter Profile)

