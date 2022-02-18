Jaishankar Travels To Germany To Attend MSC 2022, Will Meet French Foreign Minister Next Week

Union minister for external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will travel to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) and will later travel to France to hold talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. Jaishankar will hold discussions with foreign ministers on the sidelines of the MSC.

A release by the union ministry of foreign affairs said that Jaishankar will meet French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday and attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday.

Jaishankar is likely to cross paths with US secretary of state Antony Blinken who is also among the attendees.

Wolfgang Ischinger, a long-serving diplomat, who heads the MSC, said that for the first time the MSC will be confronted with several overlapping crises, news agency Deutsche Welle reported. He was referring to the crisis between Russia and the Western nation with respect to Ukraine, the sanctions of Iran and growing Chinese footprint in the Indo-Pacific as well as China relations with the European Union. The MSC has been held since 2003 and is an annual meeting on international security policy. It is not an official government event but it is an informal series of meetings attended by high-level international participants.

This year’s report for the MSC is titled ‘Turning the Tide – Unlearning Helplessness’ under which transatlantic global leaders will demonstrate that both democracy as a system and alliances based on liberal values can deliver the needs of the citizens of their own countries as well as the world at large.

Jaishankar will also hold a panel discussion on the Indo-Pacific and at an event commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) event. The event will be hosted by CGI Munich and the Observer Research Foundation on the sidelines of MSC. In France, the union minister of external affairs will hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. He is also scheduled to address the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

