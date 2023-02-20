Jaishankar's Remark on 'European Mindset' Quoted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz | WATCH

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remark on the ‘European Mindset’ during the Munich Security Conference and suggested a change in the so-called ‘mindset.’

Scholz also said that Jaishankar’s remark has been included in Munich Security Report 2023.

Jaishankar, while taking part in the 17th edition of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia in June 2022, replied to a question on India’s stand in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that Europe remains silent on a lot of issues and it has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems.

“Somewhere Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems. That if it is you, it’s yours, if it is me it is ours. I see reflections of that,” he said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, which started on Friday, Scholz echoed Jaishankar’s views and suggested a change in the so-called “mindset."

“This quote from the Indian foreign minister is included in this year’s Munich Security Report and he has a point. It wouldn’t be Europe’s problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations," Scholz said.

He emphasised on the need to work with Asia, Africa and Latin America to find solutions to challenges of poverty and hunger.

“We have to generally address the interests and concerns of these countries as a basic prerequisite for joint action. And that’s why it was so important to me to not merely have representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the negotiating table during the G-7 Summit last June,” he said.

Scholz’s acknowledgement of India’s point of view as mentioned by Jaishankar is of huge significance as it comes at a time when the German Chancellor is all set to visit India from February 25 to February 26.

“I really wanted to work with these regions to find solutions to the main challenges they face growing poverty and hunger, partly as a consequence of Russia’s war, as well as the impact of climate change or Covid-19," he added.

